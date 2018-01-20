READ MORE +

Nowadays everybody is all about embracing natural beauty, and that, of course, includes freckles. Several of our favorite celebrities have gone bare-faced for the camera, including Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner and Demi Lovato. Click through the gallery to see all the stars coming forward to share their freckle-love!

Christina Aguilera

Throughout her career, Christina has gone through many beauty transformations, and for her Paper magazine shoot, the Dirrty singer went bare-faced for an intimate and up-close shot of her natural face.

Photo: Paper Magazine