Nowadays everybody is all about embracing natural beauty, and that, of course, includes freckles. Several of our favorite celebrities have gone bare-faced for the camera, including Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner and Demi Lovato. Click through the gallery to see all the stars coming forward to share their freckle-love!
Christina Aguilera
Throughout her career, Christina has gone through many beauty transformations, and for her Paper magazine shoot, the Dirrty singer went bare-faced for an intimate and up-close shot of her natural face.
Photo: Paper Magazine
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's future bride has never been shy about showing off her freckles. During her cover shoot with Vanity Fair, Meghan jumped at the opportunity to work with famed photographer, Peter Lindbergh, because he "rarely retouches and believes in such little makeup."
"I gave him a big hug and said, ‘I am so excited to work with you because I know we will finally be able to see my freckles!’"
Photo: Peter Lindbergh
Demi Lovato
Demi is super confident when it comes to her freckles! The Tell Me You Love Me singer is no stranger to celebrating her beauty marks, dedicating many selfies to showing them off.
Demi kicked off Self Love Appreciation month with a selfie showcasing the things she loves about herself the most. "Janurary is self love month.. what is one thing you love about yourself? Mine is my strength. Oh and my freckles 😝 #tellmeyouloveME."
Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato
Penélope Cruz
The Spanish actress made waves when she appeared on the cover of Vogue in 2011. In the photos shot by famed photographer Mario Testino, the Assassination of Gianni Versace actress let her bare skin fly, showcasing her freckles for the world to see.
Since then, Penélope has posed for more photos baring her natural beauty, even sharing some on Instagram.
Photo: Instagram/@penelopecruzoficial/Nico Bustos
Kat Deluna
The Dominican beauty is all about embracing her freckles. So much so, that she posts various selfies that specifically highlight the beauty marks. As a member of the #frecklegang, Kat is all about avoiding makeup that will hide them.
"I don't wear much makeup,” she told PopSugar Latina. “It's a beautiful thing to find yourself. Elizabeth Taylor didn't need to [wear] a lot of makeup. Kate Moss didn't. Brigitte Bardot didn't. . . . I just wear a lip and an eye."
Photo: Instagram/@katdeluna
Bar Refaeli
The supermodel is a #nofilter fan. When she isn't taking on the runway or the X Factor Israel stage, she is letting her freckles fly. The mother-of-one regularly posts snaps showing off her bare face, most recently posting a selfie with the caption #freckles.
Photo: Instagram/@barrefaeli
Alicia Keys
The songstress inspired a makeup free revolution in 2016, when she appeared on her album cover, red carpets and national television sans makeup, barring her natural face. “I was finally uncovering just how much I censored myself, and it scared me,” Keys told the NY Post’s Page Six.
“Who was I anyway? Did I even know HOW to be brutally honest anymore? Who I wanted to be? It was the strongest, most empowered, most free, and honestly beautiful that I have ever felt,” the mother-of-two, who has since posted various photos of her freckles, said.
“I felt powerful because my initial intentions realized themselves. My desire to listen to myself, to tear down the walls I built over all those years, to be full of purpose, and to be myself!”
Photo: Instagram/@aliciakeys
Oliva Munn
Olivia has shown off her sun-kissed skin in a ton of selfies. The actress isn't shy about letting her freckles out on social media and occasionally on the red carpet. The Ocean's 8 actress recently address the change in her skin, where it looked like she got rid of her freckles.
"I love my freckles. But over the past couple of years I've seen more come up and merge with other freckles to make large dark spots," the Magic Mike actress revealed. "Dark spots prevent your skin from reflecting light and gives you a dull complexion. So for the past year I've been diligently using @Proactiv Mark Fading Pads. I wipe my face with one every night and now my face has a more even tone and the large spots aren't as noticeable."
Photo: Instagram/@oliviamunn
Tyra Banks
The supermodel and former host of America's Next Top Model is having a moment with freckles. Outside of showcasing her own beauty marks, Tyra has shared that she is "feeling #Freckles a lot right now." The veteran model is no stranger to posting selfies of her bare face and rocking her frecks AKA her favorite accessory.
Photo: Instagram/@tyrabanks
Zoe Kravtiz
The Big Little Lies star has never been shy about her freckles. Zoe has made countless appearances on red carpets and social media showcasing her natural beauty. In 2016, Zoe and her freckles appeared on Teen Vogue magazine.
Photo: Instagram/@zoeisabellakravitz
Kendall Jenner
Kendall surprised fans when she posted a selfie of her freckled face. The supermodel posted a snapshot from the makeup chair, reminding people that she does indeed have freckles. The caption was simply a "👶🏽" emoji making fans remember when she used to let her freckles fly at the start of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner
Kylie Jenner
The makeup mogul finally learned to love her freckles. The 19-year-old posted a rare photo of her spots on Snapchat next to the caption: "When everyone's drawing on freckles but you're covering yours." Since then, the makeup maven has taken to Instagram to proudly embrace her spots.
Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner