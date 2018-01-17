Celebrities and royals who have welcomed babies in 2018

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal
Fatherhood Act II has officially begun for Lin-Manuel! The Hamilton creator and his wife welcomed their second child — a boy — named Francisco Miranda. Lin announced the joyous news on February 2. Alongside a tender photo of Vanessa gazing at her newborn son, the actor wrote, “Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission.”
The couple’s baby boy joins big brother Sebastian, three. Lin, who married Vanessa in 2010, confirmed in December 2017 that his wife was expecting. “Secret’s out! Thanks, red carpet!” the Tony-winning actor captioned a picture at the time from the 2017 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards. “Sebastian’s gonna be a big bruddah!”
Ximena Duque and Jay Adkins
The Colombian actress and her husband welcomed their first child together. Ximena announced her daughter Luna’s arrival by sharing a photo of her baby girl’s feet along with her and Jay’s hands forming hearts. In Spanish she wrote, “@lunaadkins3 arrived yesterday January 14 at 4:56 p.m. at that time our world stopped and our life changed forever ... It was not an easy delivery, 39 and a half hours of delivery and I with a few complications but thanks to God here we are healthy, saved and happy.”
She continued, “Do not believe that we are not going to show your face or that we are going to sell the exclusive as some people around here are assuming, No, the exclusive I will give here and for you but let me recover a little and as soon as we get home I will do a surprise to be known! Again, thanks for the love and the love towards me and my family.@jayadkins3 @carabiascristan@lunaadkins3and I send many kisses and lots of love 💕💕 #luna #babygirl.”
Ximena, who married Jay in 2017, is also a mom to 13-year-old son Cristian Carabias Duque, whom she shares with Mexican actor Cristian Carabias.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
The couple have welcomed their third child together via a surrogate. The reality star, 37, announced her daughter Chicago West’s arrival on her website in a post titled "She’s Here!" on January 16, writing: “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl.”
She added, “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister." Beneath the title, Kim noted, "We're so in love."
Kim and Kanye’s little girl, who joins older siblings North, four, and Saint, two, was born on January 15, at 12:47 a.m. PT and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz. The mom-of-three revealed that her baby girl's nickname will be "Chi" (pronounced 'shy').
Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Cutter Dykstra
The former Sopranos star and her athlete husband welcomed another baby boy to their family on January 15. The 36-year-old shared the first image of their son Jack Adam from the hospital as well as a photo of beaming older brother, Beau, four.
Along with the photos, she wrote: "He’s here. Jack Adam Dykstra we will talk about your tardiness eventually, but for now we’ve got a lot of love to give. Thanks to my besties for helping me laugh and smile and to my husband for just being my rock."
The newborn's middle name is sure to be a tribute to her older brother Adam who passed away in 2014.
