Celebrities and royals who have welcomed babies in 2018

Ximena Duque and Jay Adkins

The Colombian actress and her husband welcomed their first child together. Ximena announced her daughter Luna’s arrival by sharing a photo of her baby girl’s feet along with her and Jay’s hands forming hearts. In Spanish she wrote, “@lunaadkins3 arrived yesterday January 14 at 4:56 p.m. at that time our world stopped and our life changed forever ... It was not an easy delivery, 39 and a half hours of delivery and I with a few complications but thanks to God here we are healthy, saved and happy.”

She continued, “Do not believe that we are not going to show your face or that we are going to sell the exclusive as some people around here are assuming, No, the exclusive I will give here and for you but let me recover a little and as soon as we get home I will do a surprise to be known! Again, thanks for the love and the love towards me and my family.@jayadkins3 @carabiascristan@lunaadkins3and I send many kisses and lots of love 💕💕 #luna #babygirl.”

Ximena, who married Jay in 2017, is also a mom to 13-year-old son Cristian Carabias Duque, whom she shares with Mexican actor Cristian Carabias.

