Age is just a number to these Hollywood beauties when it comes to swimwear. Salma Hayek, Cindy Crawford and more women continue to flaunt their amazing figures when hitting the beach or pool.
Halle Berry
The actress flaunted her toned figure in a bikini just ahead of the new year. She wrote, "Coming for you 2018," along with the beach shot.
Photo: Instagram/@halleberry
Salma Hayek
The actress sailed out of 2017 by posting a stunning bikini pic to Instagram. Salma showed off her sculptural figure, wearing a purple two-piece swimsuit while on board a boat. Her hair blew in the breeze as she took in the view, accessorizing with sunglasses and a brimmed hat. "I adore the ocean," the star wrote along with the hot boatside pic.
Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek
Salma Hayek
In August 2017, Salma Hayek once again looked smokin' in a red bikini as she rinsed off outdoors. The actress gave quite the tribute to water, when she posted this steamy bikini pic to Instagram. In both english and spanish, the star wrote: "#water the most beautiful delicious and precious necessity of humans."
Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek
Elizzbeth Hurley
Once again the natural beauty wowed the world with her ageless bikini bod. The star took to her Instagram page on August 5, 2017 to show off her toned physique in a stunning yellow bikini.
Elizabeth captioned the knockout photo: “My English summer; sun before the storm @elizabethhurleybeach#Herefordshire.”
Photo: Instagram/@elizabethhurley1
Kris Jenner
The Kardashian momager flaunted a bod that everyone should try to "keep up with" (no matter what age). Her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, shared the stunning bikini selfie to her Instagram, writing: "Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad!"
Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian
Sharon Stone
Boat beauty! The Basic Instinct star basked in the sunlight while on a 2017 summer "family boating day" in Montana.
Photo: Instagram/@sharonstone
Elizabeth Hurley
The founder of the Elizabeth Hurley Beach beachwear celebrated National Bikini Day on July 6, 2017 with a mirror selfie, showing off her trim figure in a sexy, coral two-piece.
Photo: Instagram/@Elizabethhurley1
Cindy Crawford
The supermodel could easily pass for her daughter Kaia Gerber. The ageless beauty looked just as fabulous wearing a bikini in her 50s as she did in her 20s, while enjoying a 2017 family spring break vacation.
Photo: Instagram/@randegerber
Christie Brinkley
The supermodel proved that age in nothing but a number when she stepped in front of the camera for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. The mother-of-three used the spread to celebrate her timeless beauty.
Photo: Emmanuelle Hauguel /SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
Heather Locklear
The Melrose Place star had it made in the Hawaii shade wearing a vibrant bikini during her vacation.
Photo: Instagram/@ heatherlocklear
Yolanda Hadid
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and health advocate looked her best in an orange swimsuit. In the snapshot, Bella and Gigi’s mom proved that you only get better with age.
Photo: Instagram/@yolanda.hadid