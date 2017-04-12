READ MORE +

Age is just a number to these Hollywood beauties when it comes to swimwear. Salma Hayek, Cindy Crawford and more women continue to flaunt their amazing figures when hitting the beach or pool.

Halle Berry

The actress flaunted her toned figure in a bikini just ahead of the new year. She wrote, "Coming for you 2018," along with the beach shot.

Photo: Instagram/@halleberry