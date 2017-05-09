Kate Middleton's most glamorous updos

Kate Middleton not only offers inspiration for style, but for beauty as well. The 36-year-old Duchess is no stranger to matching a hairstyle with a perfectly styled outfit. However, some of her best hair moments come when she wears a bun. Here is a look at some of Kate's most regal updos.
Elegance was key and Kate's chignon took perfect form during a dinner at the royal palace in Norway. The Duchess coordinated the look with a breathtaking Alexander McQueen gown in February 2018.© Getty Images
When in Belgium! Kate Middleton swept her chocolatey locks into a gorgeous side bun for a ceremony that marked the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele on July 30, 2017.
© Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge looked perfectly polished for day one of her royal tour of Berlin, Germany on July 19, 2017. She wore her glossy locks up in a chignon to show off her Kiki Blue Topaz and Diamond Drop Earrings.
Photos: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Princess Charlotte's mom showed off Queen Elizabeth's Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings by sweeping her brunette tresses up into a low hanging chignon at the 2017 Royal Ascot.
© Getty Images
Kate Middleton went with one of her trusty updos for the 2017 Trooping the Colour. The Duchess of Cambridge tucked her hair behind her ears for this intricate pulled back look so the focus could be on her sparkling diamond pendant earrings lent to her by the Queen.
© Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge was the epitome of elegance at a 2016 fundraiser for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices wearing her enviable locks into an intricate updo to show off the neckline of her pearlescent rose sequin Jenny Packham gown.
© Getty Images
The royal beat the heat during her royal tour of India and Bhutan by sweeping her hair into a stylish braided, chignon with a twisted detail.
© Getty Images
The brunette beauty stunned at the St. Andrews 600th anniversary dinner in New York City wearing her tresses in curls that were loosely pinned into a twisted bun.
© Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge exuded Hollywood glamour at the Spectre premiere in London sweeping her glossy locks up in a sophisticated chignon, while wearing her bangs with a middle parting.
© Getty Images
Prince George's mom wore her brunette tresses curled into loose waves and pinned back for a glamorous finish at a reception hosted by the Governor General during her 2014 tour of Australia and New Zealand.
© Getty Images
As Jackie Kennedy once said, "Pearls are always appropriate." The Duchess added flair to her chic bun with pearl bobby pins for a 2012 tea party at the British High Commission Residence in Malaysia.
© Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge's wife styled her hair into an elegant side bun for a reception at Government House in Victoria, Canada during her 2016 royal tour of the North American country.
© Getty Images
Kate turned a simple bun into a statement at the official welcome ceremony for her and Prince William in Canada. The mom-of-two accessorized the hairstyle with a Sylvia Fletcher for Lock and Company hat.
© Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge brought the glamour to a 2012 London Olympics gala wowing in a Jenny Packham gown, which she paired with a braided updo for the Our Greatest Team Rises event.
The British royal highlighted the asymmetrical neckline of her Roksanda Ilincic dress by wearing her blown-out hair up in a stylish, low-hanging chignon.