Kate Middleton's most glamorous updos

Kate Middleton not only offers inspiration for style, but for beauty as well. The 36-year-old Duchess is no stranger to matching a hairstyle with a perfectly styled outfit. However, some of her best hair moments come when she wears a bun. Here is a look at some of Kate's most regal updos.

Elegance was key and Kate's chignon took perfect form during a dinner at the royal palace in Norway. The Duchess coordinated the look with a breathtaking Alexander McQueen gown in February 2018.

© Getty Images