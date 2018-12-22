After being hospitalized in July for an alleged overdose, Demi Lovato took to Twitter on Friday, December 21 to clear up the stories out there about her recovery. The 26-year-old talent broke her silence in order to address her sobriety and thank all of her supporters. Speaking from the heart, Demi intended to stop the rumor mills that are currently generating false narratives about her journey. “I love my fans, and hate tabloids,” she began in her first tweet. “Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening.”

Demi Lovato opened up about her sobriety Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato

In a second tweet, she continued to say: “If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF.” Then addressing media directly, she said, “Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.”

“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today..” she continued, “but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.”

“Any ‘source’ out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the shit I see is soooooo inaccurate.” She then hit things home with: “So newsflash: your ‘sources’ are wrong.”

The songstress then said that she would “love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there, but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to.” Giving her fans an update, she wrote: “All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support.”

The Tell Me You Love Me singer suffered an overdose on July 24 Photo: Getty Images

She concluded her series of tweets, the first in two weeks, with a message of gratitude: “I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys.”

Five months ago, Demi was hospitalized in L.A. after being found non-responsive inside her Beverly Hills home. She then agreed to seek treatment for a third time. The former Disney star has been very transparent about her battles with addiction, eating disorders and mental illness, and consistently thanks her fans for their abundance of love and support.