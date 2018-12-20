The holiday season is in full force, but we’re already thinking ahead into the new year – and that includes Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2019: Living Coral. Color officials describe the “vibrant, yet mellow” hue with golden undertone as, ”evocative of how coral reefs provide shelter to a diverse kaleidoscope of color.” We love the energizing shade for a pretty beauty look as the hue exudes a natural, healthy-looking flush, but can also deepen into a bright, look-at-me shade. If you’re looking to get ahead of the beauty game with a coral-infused look, there’s no need to wait as there are plenty of amazing coral-colored products already on the market.

The Decorté Cream Blush in RD450 creates and orangey-pink flush

Coral Flush

Blush is an instant pick-me-up, and a coral is a perfect shade to give your beauty look an immediate just-went-to-the-gym glow. Glossier’s Cloud Paint in Dawn is a sunny coral that features a sheer and buildable formula, which furthers the look of a natural-looking rosiness. If you’re looking to create a glow-from-within radiance, the Decorté Creme Blush in RD450 instantly blends into cheeks to create an orangey-pink flush.

MORE: 10 Latina beauty influencers to get you makeup-inspired for the holidays

NARS Sheer Lipstick in Barbarella is a gorgeous peachy hue

Orangey Lips

Unlike previous Pantone Color of the Year picks such as Ultra Violet, a bright purple, and Greenery, a fresh green, Living Coral is a much more wearable shade for the lips. In retrospect, Butter London has created the Living Coral Plush Rush Lip Gloss, which can be worn alone or layered with your favorite lipstick. For more, check out NARS' Sheer Lipstick in Barbarella, a gorgeous peachy hue, and Pat McGrath Labs' Lip Fetish Lip Balm in Passion Flower, which can be described as a very sheer pink-peach.

The COVERGIRL Trunaked Sunsets palette offers a set of approachable shades

Vibrant Eyes

Coral may not be seem like a go-to option for the eyes, but if you’re looking to step outside of your comfort zone, you can opt for Huda Beauty’s Obsessions Palette Coral, which combines warm shades of burnt orange and dusty pinks. For a softer take on the trend, the COVERGIRL Trunaked Eyeshadow Palette in Peach Punch offers shadows in universally flattering and approachable shades.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek and more celebrity beauty lines worth adding to your makeup bag

Butter London created the exact shade of Pantone's Living Coral

Nail It!

If you’re looking to get your hands on the official color of the year, you should be aware the executives at Pantone have partnered with Butter London to create a nail polish in the exact shade. In addition, the company has designed a line of complementary polishes – including Coral Glazen, a peel-off glittery version of the it-shade, and Living Coral Crushed Diamonds, which features a shimmery finish. The Smith and Cult Laquer in Psycho Candy is also the perfect pop of color to ring in the new year.