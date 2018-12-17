Kate Hudson had a dream FaceTime call! Over the weekend, the actress got some screen time with non-other than Oprah Winfrey for a chat about her latest health and wellness venture. “Welcome to WW,” Oprah proudly exclaimed to Kate, who is the new Weight Watchers ambassador. The media maven asked Kate her reason for joining the program and her answer was so sweet. “My why is really my kids and my family. And longevity,” she said. “And wanting to be here as long as I can. It’s really about the holistic approach to wellness.”

Kate, 39, and Oprah both agreed that fish tacos is a good why as well. Kate, who welcomed her daughter Rani in October, shared the video next to an inspiring caption. “Health and wellness is my number one and I always say that what works for me doesn’t work for everyone. I believe that we need to celebrate diversity in how each individual wants to celebrate their bodies,” she wrote. “We aren’t all going to enjoy the same work outs, outdoor activities, foods etc.”

The mother-of-three went on to explain that she chose the path of WW due to the community aspect of the program – geared towards healthier lifestyles and weight loss. She continued: “I’m so happy to share this with everyone and I have to say, having @oprah on my call list was a dream come true! Love you O.”

Health and wellness has always been a major part of Kate’s life. The Marshall star founded the athletic apparel company Fabletics, which encourages women to look good while they reach their fitness goals. In November, after celebrating her daughter Rani’s one-month birthday, Kate shared how she is planning to get her wellness back on track.

“MY GOAL: I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25lbs,” she wrote next to a photo showcasing her post-baby body. “I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane!”