First Lady Melania Trump made headlines last week after dying her brown locks for the first time in years to an extra blonde color. She debuted the lighter look (similar to stepdaughter Ivanka Trump's own hair) while visiting military bases across the East Coast on December 12th. If this makeover was a shock to you, don't fret. President Donald Trump's wife has returned to her roots (quite literally) with a brown and caramel tone.

Melania Trump went back to her brown roots for the Congressional Ball at the White House on December 15th Photo: Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Trumps hosted the Congressional Ball at the White House, and we witnessed something a little different from FLOTUS. It wasn't her stunning white Celine gown with long sleeves and high neckline. And it wasn't her (holiday-perfect) smoky eye and light lip combo. Instead, it was her newly-colored brown hair. After just a short week of dabbling on the blonde side, the Be Best initiative founder decided to go brown...again!

The last time we saw Melania sporting her headline-making, lighter locks was two days before when she visited the Children's National Hospital on December 13th. By the 15th, she had already changed the bold look back to her original style with extra dark roots. So what gives?

The first lady wore a dazzling white Celine gown when she debuted her brown locks to the public Photo: Getty Images

According to Melania's previous hairstylist, Mordechai Alvow, the first lady is a woman who knows exactly what she wants to look like. "When someone is going to be in the eyes of the public and will constantly be on the news, there is a look that people want to understand and be comfortable with and associate with," Alvow told Refinery29.

"She’s not like a performer. There is a look about her where it’s almost like she’s the mother of the public. You want your mother to have one steady look," he said. We'll make sure to keep you updated on any changes to Melania's hair. Stay tuned!