New season, new look! Melania Trump just stepped out in a new, bolder and blonder (way blonder) hairdo for the first time in years. Since her time in the White House, the first lady has always sported the same hair color: dark brown with caramel highlights. She's also always had the same hair length, but that's another story. Anyways, this is, as President Donald Trump would say, huge. Her leap to the blonde side has totally got us buzzing.

First Lady Melania Trump swapped her brunette locks for a fresh blonde look Photo: Getty Images

The Be Best founder, who took a page out of her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump's beauty book, made her blonde debut while visiting military bases across the East Coast this week. "Looking forward to spending some time with our brave men and women in uniform today," she tweeted on December 12. "I'll be visiting two military bases & an aircraft carrier to thank our service members. God bless all those who serve in our Armed Forces. #USA."

During her visit, President Trump's wife also got to ride aboard the USS George H.W. Bush. The trip comes days after attending President George H.W. Bush's funeral on December 5. "An incredible flight today on a V-22 to visit the service members aboard the USS George HW Bush. Thank you to ALL who serve," she exclaimed.

An incredible day spending time with our men and women in uniform on USS George H.W. Bush. Thank you for your sacrifice & service! #USA pic.twitter.com/WWncNQfiMj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2018

Before going full blonde, Melania dabbled with lighter tones (see picture, right, above) during her Christmas visit to the Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. As you can see, Melania was branching out with lighter hues and building towards eventually making the big golden move (with roots included). According to her previous hairstylist, Mordechai Alvow, there is a reason why Melania had that signature golden and chocolate-y brown color for so long. "There is a look about her where it's almost like she's the mother of the public," he told Refinery29 this summer. "You want your mother to have one steady look."

Melanie Trump sported a new blonde look during her visit to East Coast military bases Photo: Grosby Group

So this is quite a bold move on Melania's part. First, her red winter wonderland décor for the White House and now this blonde look. What will she do next? We'll have to wait and see!