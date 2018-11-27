Fans are getting a sneak peek at Jennifer Lopez’s latest activewear – thanks to Alex Rodriguez. The MLB commentator took to his Instagram on Monday, November 26, and shared behind the scenes video from J. Lo’s photoshoot. In the clip, posted on his Instagram stories, Alex stands behind Jennifer as they look at pictures of the entertainer sporting her latest looks from activewear line Niyama Sol. In another video, Alex films the Second Act star as she poses in a pair of black leggings and a sleeveless hooded shirt. “If you say so…,” he captioned the video.

Alex Rodriguez gave fans a sneak peek of Jennifer Lopez's latest shoot Photo: Instagram/@arod

For the final shot, the 43-year-old baseball vet joins the Limitless singer in the frame. Alex, who wears his signature black suit, stands next to the 49-year-old as she sports a sports bra and black leggings. “New New @niyamasol dropping soon. @jlo.” Jennifer, who is an ambassador for the line, shows off her various Niyama Sol looks on her Instagram. The health-savvy songstress models the pieces when she’s at the gym or lounging around with her family.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez proves that she's Superwoman as she flexes insane biceps

Last month, the El Anillo singer showed off her muscles and abs, while wearing the brand, in an inspirational post. “I loved @niyamosol’s post yesterday about judging less and loving more. My life and career are centered around my passions and doing things that make me happy,” she wrote.

WATCH: Alex Rodriguez make Jennifer Lopez freak out with the help of mentalist friend

“These are the latest from my Vanguard collection called Love?..if you can see they feature lyrics to On the Floor.” She continued: “We never quit, we never rest on the floor. Getting it in today and everyday…get yours!!!.” In October, the All I Have singer opened up about the tricks (no caffeine, no alcohol and a lot of sleep) to maintaining her amazing figure.

J.Lo put her abs on display during the Niyama Sol shoot Photo: Instagram/@arod

“I’ve taken care of myself,” she told InStyle magazine. “and now it shows.” The mother-of-two added that she was unaware that she was body goals, prior to achieving her own. “I didn’t realize what I was doing,” she said. “I was just being myself. In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture.”