Eva Longoria steals this from baby Santiago for a genius beauty hack

Motherhood has been a journey of discovery for Eva Longoria, and we’re not just talking the typical big things in life that come around after welcoming a new baby – like unconditional love and finding a new sense of purpose. Eva has also discovered a budget-boosting skincare essential thanks to baby Santiago Enrique, whom she welcomed with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston five months ago. And the best thing? It’s available in all drugstores and it doesn’t cost more than a few bucks – so this is one genius beauty hack that we can all copy, sin problema!

Eva has incorporated one of baby Santiago's products into her collection of beauty essentials Photo: Eva Longoria/Instagram

Eva told HelloGiggles: “Sometimes I use baby oil as a make-up remover.” And although she’s incorporated the gentle product into her arsenal of beauty must-haves, she tells the publication that she hasn’t changed her beauty regime. One thing has changed though: “I’m actually more aware of sunblock for [Santiago] when we’re out,” she says.

The 43-year-old star is clearly besotted with her little boy, who features regularly on Eva’s Instagram account and who is never far from her thoughts. In fact, she couldn’t resist sharing an update about the little boy when she met up with Extra host Mario Lopez at her recent Eva Longoria Foundation dinner – Santi has hit a major milestone!

Eva - pictured mid glam session - says her beauty regime hasn't really changed since becoming a mom Photo: Eva Longoria/Instagram

“He rolled over finally, now he won’t stop, and he’s standing a lot now,” she told the TV host, who also asked her what does she find most surprising about motherhood? She admitted, “How tired you are, but you’re never too tired to be with him.” Eva added: “You have more energy than you think, especially with that beautiful soul. I want to be there when he wakes up, I want to be there when he goes to bed.”

