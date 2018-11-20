Dove celebrity hairstylist, Cynthia Alvarez is behind some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry – not to mention, she travels the world with global superstar, Shakira. To say she knows all the secrets behind the Clandestino singer’s gorgeous mane would be an understatement. Cynthia, who just wrapped the El Dorado World Tour with Shakira, came to HOLA! USA and spilled all the details on how she maintains the blonde’s long, healthy locks while traveling, her favorite part about going on tour, and much more! Click to watch how she does it all – oh, and you can thank us later for your gorgeous tresses.