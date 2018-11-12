We’re obsessed with Kate Middleton’s elegant 'do at Remembrance Day

The royal family stepped out for the annual Remembrance Day service on Sunday, November 11 and paid tribute to those who lost their lives at war. This year marks the 100th anniversary since World War 1 and to honor veterans the royals paid their respects at the Centopath in London. Per usual, the royals exuded timeless elegance and in line with the special occasion was Kate Middleton’s chic hairdo. The Duchess of Cambridge, who stood on one of the balconies alongside Queen Elizabeth and the Duchess of Cornwall, wore her hair up in an elegantly braided updo, and we immediately took note of how the look is perfect for a ceremony, a special evening, or even a wedding.

VIEW GALLERY Kate Middleton donned an elegant braided 'do at the Remembrance Day commemoration.

It’s the kind of up-do you can rock to a fancy party and will most certainly receive all kinds of compliments for. We love the hairstyle’s versatility as you can go boho with a floral adornment or add a glam touch with a sparkly hair accessory. We’re often used to seeing the mom of three wear her hair down in her trademark loose waves, so it’s refreshing to see her wear her hair in this sophisticated do. At last year’s Remembrance Day Kate surprised us with an equally elegant 'do in an unexpected faux bob.

VIEW GALLERY Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge surprised us with a sophisticated faux bob

At the 2018 commemoration, Kate wore an all-black ensemble, including an Alexander Wang trench coat with a white collar and silver button details. She accessorized with a black hat, pearl earrings and a crimson poppy brooch next to a poppy pin, which represents remembrance. Her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, also wore her pulled back in a bun as she usually does when attending royal engagements. This was the Duchess of Sussex’s first time as a member of the royal family and she stood on the opposite balcony with German First Lady, Elke Büdenbender. Similar to Kate, Meghan also donned all-black in a buttoned-up coat that featured capped sleeves and a black hat that spoke to her personal style.