Salma Hayek’s latest role has her saying goodbye to her famous dark tresses – and hello to a brighter hair do! The actress was spotted showing off her latest look in Atlanta on the set of her new film, Limited Partners. The 52-year-old beauty was in character and barely recognizable in a curly reddish-orange wig, floral dress and pink studded heels. Salma completed the look with a big gold chain and oversized black sunglasses. At one point, in between takes, the star was seen wearing an oversize puffer coat while her hair was pinned up to maintain the loose curls.

Salma Hayek debuted her orange hair on the set of her latest film Photo: The Grosby Group

Prior to filming, Salma took to her Instagram to tease a potential makeover with her followers. “Experimenting new looks for a new movie I came across this one,” she wrote. “We decided to go in a different direction, but I thought she was worth sharing with you.” In the photo, Salma sports a long blonde wig and the floral dress seen on the set of the film. The movie also stars Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne.

According to Deadline, the film will focus on two women, played by the two actresses, “who build a juggernaut company and find their relationship tested when they are made a big buyout offer.” Salma plays the executive who makes the buyout offer and “becomes the corporate puppet master pulling the strings in creating acrimony among the partners.”

The Beatriz at Dinner star has been known for switching up her looks for roles and fun. Last year, the Mexican beauty turned heads when she made an appearance on the carpet of the Cannes Film Festival with bright pink hair. Salma hilariously opened up about the reactions she got from her daughter and husband when she showcased her new look.

In 2017, Salma playfully switched up her look with pink hair Photo: Getty Images

“My daughter [Valentina] was cool, she was like ‘Can I wear it after you?’ My husband was like ‘Do you really? Are you sure you want to do this?’” The Hitman's Bodyguard star added, “I think I embarrassed him a little bit, but then it worked out and he couldn’t believe that I actually pulled it off. I do that all the time, I surprised him.”