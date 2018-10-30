From dramatic eyeshadow to blunt micro bangs, Beyoncé has proved she can pull off just about any beauty trend. No matter what she does, the Formation singer looks flawless every single time, and her dab at grey lipstick was no exception. For a recent Instagram photo shoot, the former Destiny’s Child member looked fierce as ever as she posed in a grey plaid Prabal Gurung suit, a burnt orange Self Portrait coat, and striped Diane von Fürstenberg bag. Yes, her look was chic and all, but it was the dark grey lipstick that caught the eye of fashionistas. The bold shade is a distant choice from her go-to lip colors, but of course, Queen Bey naturally pulls it off.

MORE: Best in beauty 2018: The top product for lips, eyes, and face

Although grey lipstick has been around for a while, this smoky hue continues to be an unpopular choice (even black lipstick has earned more attention!) for most. But as Beyoncé perfectly demonstrates in her recent post, the color is a cool alternative to the popular oxblood shade most people wear in the cooler months. However, if the thought of wearing the stone-color hue scares you a little, you can ease into the trend by keeping the rest of your makeup minimal. Let your lips do the talking and maybe only go with a swipe of mascara and a light blush–you can always go stronger with the makeup once you feel comfortable in the shade.

Because most of the attention will be on your lips, you’ll want to make sure they are smooth and moisturized before applying any lip color so that they don’t appear dry or flaky. Next, be sure to pick a shade that best fits your skin tone and something you feel comfortable in. Want to try the color yourself? Below are a few lipstick options for you to ease into the trend.

MORE: Beyoncé stuns in affordable curve-hugging outfit for date night with Jay-Z: Get the look!

Kat Von D’s Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Woolf is a smoky grey with a formula that offers up a velvety-smooth effect and long-lasting color. Another great choice is the Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in Smoke, a slate grey with an ultra-matte finish and smooth application. If you’re not fully ready to make the commitment, you can always head to your nearest drugstore and try out Wet N Wild's MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick in Sleepy Hollow, for a budget-friendly take on the look. This concrete grey shade doesn't smudge and looks great with most skin tones. Don't be afraid to try it yourself!