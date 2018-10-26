Coming into a new season counts as a perfect excuse to debut new hair, and it appears Queen Letizia might’ve done just that. The royal and her husband, King Felipe, hosted a lunch for Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife on October 24. We couldn’t help but notice how her lightly-highlighted strands have transitioned into a deeper chestnut hue. The brunette royal, who wore her hair down for the event, seems to have made a fall refresh on the length factor as her hair also appears to be a few inches shorter, landing right below her shoulders.

Queen Letizia may have debuted new darker hair

Her darkened mane also looks to have long, invisible layers, which defy her hair from mushrooming out and give an undefined texture to her trim as opposed to a blunt cut. Letizia donned a regal, elegant look at the luncheon for which she wore a burnt red Italian virgin wool and cashmere skirt and long-sleeve shirt ensemble from BOSS, pointed stiletto pumps (in the same color), and classic pearl necklace. The royal’s hair was perfectly tamed and slightly flipped at the ends giving off major Jackie O. vibes! Through the years we’ve seen Letizia switch her glossy, brown locks with only slight hair color changes.

We love how she stays true to her hair color roots and mid-length hairstyle by simply giving it a seasonal twist. The royal has stunned with everything from dark chocolate hues, to all-over honey highlights with a golden sheen, to an even lighter ombré that’s come close to a blond at the ends. On the haircut front, we’ve noticed she rarely stays away from the medium-hair lengths, but she’s open to switching it up. We’ve seen her attend her royal duties and engagements where her lob has been in soft layers, no layers, long tousled waves and even blunt cuts but barely anything too short.

Queen Letizia stunned back in 2015 with a sleek, short bob

However back in 2015, the former journalist, who never fails to exude glamour with her lustrous, crown-worthy hair, stepped out with one of her most dramatic hair changes in which she debuted a sleek and straight short bob that fell to her jawline. The ultra-chic hairstyle became #hairgoals, and years later we frankly haven’t stopped loving it.

Let it be known Letizia’s impeccable style never disappoints, and we can’t wait to see what look she’ll step out in next!