Georgina Rodriguez is one fit mommy! The 24-year-old took to her Instagram to share of video of her pulling mommy duty, while getting in a workout. “My happiness, my family. I love them. Committing all our energy to Daddy and Juventus @cristiano #fitmom.” In the video, Cristiano Ronaldo's leading lady shows off her fit tummy in a cropped workout shirt and grey pants. As the mom, who is wearing ankle weights, does squats, little Mateo begs for her attention. The one-year-old gets a little frustrated, until Georgina playfully includes him in the workout.

Mateo’s twin sister Eva isn’t far behind as she plays with a set of Mickey Mouse ears, before dancing around and joining the workout. Cristiano and Georgina’s youngest daughter Alana, 11 months, happily rolls around on the floor. Georgina was sure to focus all of her energy onto the babies, while Cristiano and his team played a match against Manchester United. Georgina and Cristiano’s kiddies are always posing for sweet moments while cheering on the soccer star.

Last month, the model posted a picture featuring her, the twins and Alana, next to the caption, “Come on, beautiful dad! Blessed. Mom is love. #dulcessienos.” Prior, Georgina shared another photo with her and the babies alongside the caption, “Congratulations dad for being the best in the world. We love you @cristiano.”

Cristiano, who is also father to eight-year-old Cristiano Jr., and Georgina sparked engagement rumors when she stepped out at the Venice Film Festival with her familiar sparkler on that hand in August. The pair have yet to confirm an engagement, after being together since 2017.

Last year, Georgina opened up about becoming a mother and being a “family person.” Telling HOLA! USA, "I love children, nature, animals," she said inside the magazine. "I have a cat, who's now three, who is my best friend. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me to be a better person every day, and who bring good energy."