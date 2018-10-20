Over the years, Salma Hayek has been pretty vocal about not loving exercise routines. Even so, the star flaunts a fabulous figure at age 52, exuding body confidence with her iconic curves. While she’s been a huge proponent of juicing to stay healthy and even enlisting corsets to maintain her tiny waist, it seems the Mexican actress has now found a form of exercise that suits her best. Salma recently took to Instagram to reveal her favorite workout yet in a fun video post.

Salma Hayek put her marvelous curves on display recently in London Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

“This is my version of exercise and these are my #dogs coaches,” Salma wrote on Instagram in her native tongue, alongside a cute clip of her walking two dogs. She reiterates the caption in her video, saying: “These are my trainers!” Her adorable trainers seem to be a white Labrador and French Bulldog.

The Beatriz At Dinner leading lady looked cozy in leisurewear as she strolled through a stunning park where other people were playing with their dogs. She was all bundled up for the brisk fall weather in grey and black athletic wear, which included: a light jacket, cozy scarf and a hat and pair of sunglasses to keep her incognito.

It shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise that the Oscar-nominees preferred way of getting exercise involves her pets. Salma is one of the world’s leading animal rights advocates and her social media accounts reflect that, holding dozens of images of her furry friends.

The Oscar-nominee promotes body positivity Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Salma has also always been one to promote body positivity amongst her fans. Most recently, she posted a photo of herself lounging inside the famous “Large Two Forms” sculpture by renowned artist Henry Moore at Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield, England. “Curves are beautiful,” she stated simply in both English and Spanish.