Kate Middleton is officially an auntie! The Duchess of Cambridge’s little sister Pippa Middleton welcomed her first child with her husband James Matthews on Monday, October 15 at 1: 58 pm. Pippa, 35, and James, 43, welcomed a baby boy, weighing 8lbs 9oz. "Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well," a spokesperson said. The baby's name has not been confirmed. Taking after her big sister, Pippa gave birth to her little bundle at the prestigious Lindo Wing at St. Mary's hospital in London, where Kate Middleton welcomed her three children George, five, Charlotte, three, and five-month-old Prince Louis.

Pippa and James welcomed a baby boy Photo: Getty Images

Prior to the baby’s birth, the fitness guru and James stepped out for Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding. Pippa put her baby bump on display in a stunning deep green dress by Emilia Wickstead. Last week, the Celebrate author opened up about entering her final trimester and how it forced her to make changes to her fitness routine. “As the final month nears and the bump grows prouder each day,” the 35-year-old shared in her column for Waitrose.

MORE: How Pippa Middleton and Princess Beatrice's turns as maids of honor compare

“Movement is certainly getting more awkward. As a result, one of the biggest changes is that my lower body has tightened up. The knock-on effect is making my back and sacrum both uncomfortable and achy.” “The transformations to my body that are taking place as it prepares for childbirth have meant that the sound sleeps and the baby bubble effect have gone. Reality is finally kicking in.

MORE: Pippa Middleton visits her new nephew Prince Louis

Perhaps this is the body’s way of making sure that you get in tune with what lies ahead.” She continued: “There’s nothing better than a stimulating walk. Weaving this into your exercise routine will hopefully keep you feeling your best as your due date nears Pippa, who tied the knot with James during a lavish ceremony in May 2017, confirmed that she was expecting her first child in June, after stepping out with a small baby bump at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding one month later.

Kate Middleton's little sister opened up about her fitness routine during her pregnancy Photo: Getty Images

Pippa wrote about the first three months saying: "When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realised I needed to adjust my 4 to 5-day-a-week routine." She also reveals that she kept her pregnancy a secret from her gym instructor until the "riskier months" were over.