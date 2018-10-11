Pippa Middleton is in the final stretch of her pregnancy and opening up about the process. Kate Middleton’s little sister, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews wrote about fitness journey through her final trimester. “As the final month nears and the bump grows prouder each day,” the 35-year-old wrote in her column for Waitrose. “Movement is certainly getting more awkward. “As a result, one of the biggest changes is that my lower body has tightened up. The knock-on effect is making my back and sacrum both uncomfortable and achy.”

Pippa Middleton gives update on her third trimester fitness routine Photo: Getty Images

She continued: “The transformations to my body that are taking place as it prepares for childbirth have meant that the sound sleeps and the baby bubble effect have gone. Reality is finally kicking in. Perhaps this is the body’s way of making sure that you get in tune with what lies ahead.” The fitness expert shared that during the final stage, she is has introduced a new form of fitness into her routine – meditation.

“With this in mind, a few things have proven invaluable in keeping me feeling more supple and also clear headed in preparation for the next phase – birth and beyond,” she wrote. “These include stretching, meditating and walking. Without those three things I would certainly not feel as good as I do right now, and I hope they will continue to keep me sane and levelled for the months and years ahead.”

The avid runner admitted that she recently signed up for a beginner’s meditation class and has added the practice to her daily routine. After being skeptical about the practice, Kate Middleton’s little sister has noticed a change in both her mental and physical well-being. “There’s nothing better than a stimulating walk. Weaving this into your exercise routine will hopefully keep you feeling your best as your due date nears,” she shared.

Kate Middleton's little sister is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews Photo: GC Images

“It’s a good idea to take some wellbeing time for mummy-to-be now and, most importantly, for the future.” Pippa, who is a wellness expert has been candid about her evolving fitness journey throughout the course of her pregnancy. Upon confirming her pregnancy in June, Pippa shared that unlike her big sister, she was not expecting any morning sickness.

Over the weekend, Pippa and James, 43, made some last-minute preparations for baby. While it is not confirmed, many believe the first-time-mommy will deliver her child at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s like sister Kate Middleton, or London’s exclusive Portland Hospital.