Kylie Jenner’s signature plumped pout has made its return. The Keeping Up with the Kardshians star revealed via her Instagram stories that she got a touch up on her lips, after a visit with a popular doctor. “Thanks @pawnta for coming through late last night with a lip touch up.” After Kylie shared her message, Pawnta replied with a picture on the company’s Instagram story. “It was my pleasure seeing you again. Your lips look amazing on that gorgeous face of yours.”

Kylie Jenner shared that she got her lip fillers back Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Speaking with E! News, Pawnta revealed the process she took with the reality star’s procedure. “The current trend of less is more has always been my philosophy. My goal for Kylie was to create a natural lip shape aesthetically pleasing with a little extra pout.” Adding: “It’s all about the placement of the injectable filler and not the amount of filler. I prefer lips that are the perfect complement to one’s natural facial features.”

In July, the 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that after three years, she was saying goodbye to the enhancements. The mother-of-one shared the news when a fan questioned her appearance in the comments. “She looks like the old Kylie here idk why,” the fan wrote under the photo. “I got rid of all of my filler,” Kylie responded with a set of flushed emojis and a smiley face.

In the pictures featuring her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, Kylie puckered up to the camera, showing off the noticeable change in her appearance. In the months following, Kylie shared pictures with her new pout, but did not share the reason for the change. Shortly after the reveal, Kylie’s lips were the topic of conversation during a YouTube segment with her friend Jordyn Woods – where she shared that her daughter was blessed with perfect lips.

The new mom shared that she removed her fillers in July Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The one thing I was insecure about she has,” she said in response to a fan who asked what traits she and Stormi share. “She has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She didn’t get those from me. I thank her dad for those.” In 2015, Kris Jenner’s youngest child revealed that she pursued the procedure after being told by a boy that he believed she would be a bad kisser, “because of her small lips.”

Last May, Kylie shared spoke about making the decision to change your appearance. “I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that’s what you want to do,” she told the Evening Standard. “Right now I probably wouldn’t do anything actually.”