Kate Moss’ daughter Lila has not only inherited stunning looks, but her mother’s voguing skills as well. The 16-year-old Brit has begun to make her own mark in the modeling industry, jumpstarting her career with huge honor. She took to Instagram to spread her excitement at being named the newest face of Marc Jacobs Beauty. Lila paired the thrilling announcement with a gorgeous portrait that bears striking resemblance to her world-renowned mama. As she expressed gratitude to her followers, her supermodel mother and Marc Jacobs, himself, shared sweet sentiments.

Scroll for a sneak peek and behind-the-scenes video!

Kate Moss with British Vogue Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful and her daugher Lila during London Fashion Week Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for TOPSHOP

“It’s an honour to be the face of the new @marcbeauty campaign,” Lila wrote in the caption alongside her style credits. Her mom confirmed the happy update through her Kate Moss Agency, writing: “A beautiful start ✨ now representing @lilamoss just announced as the new face of @marcbeauty”. Kate is clearly looking out for Lila as she manages her budding career through her agency.

Meanwhile, Marc Jacobs could not be more pleased to have his friend’s beautiful daughter on board. "When I met @lilamoss for the first time in 2008, I was on a holiday in Ibiza and went to Formentera for the day to visit with her mom, Kate Moss, and other friends and family,” the American designer revealed.” At just 6 years old, Lila’s strong character, demeanor and great beauty was already very apparent.”

“The next time I saw Lila was in August of 2011 at Kate’s wedding, her character was even more dynamic and her beauty even greater,” he continued. “This past July is that last time I saw Lila when Kate brought her to the set of our @marcbeauty campaign shoot with @davidsimsofficial. It was a bit surreal to have Kate in the studio with Lila as it brought back memories of the first time I met Kate when she was 18 years old and cast to walk for the Perry Ellis’ Spring/Summer 1993 Grunge Collection.” The pair formed a lifelong friendship after the Grunge Collection.

“When Lila came to NYC to work with us in July to be the face of our latest beauty campaign it felt a bit like an intersection of my personal and professional life coming full circle,” the 55-year-old creative went on to say. “It is with great pride and a full heart that I share this (first) image from our shoot with the incredible @lilamoss in her first ever campaign for @marcbeauty.”

He finished with even more kind words: “Lila’s beauty, composure, patience and kindness made this project even more special than I could have imagined. With each look we photographed, she got into each character effortlessly and gracefully. Thank you, Lila, for being a part of this extremely special project and thank you, @katemossagency and @jeffersonhack for allowing us the privilege to work with your beautiful daughter. Love, @themarcjacobs”.