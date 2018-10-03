It’s a girl for Kate Hudson! The actress and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed their first child, and Kate’s first daughter. Kate shared the news with fans via an Instagram post captioned “She’s here.” The Kung Fu Panda actress shared a pink graphic with black numbers that read "10-2-2018," followed by the same graphic, which revealed the little girl’s name. “Welcome Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.” Kate continued to share the special meaning behind their little girl’s name. “We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” she wrote. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa have welcomed a baby girl Photo: Getty Images

The post also came with an update that read: “Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we sent them right back.” Little Rani joins her big brothers, Ryder, 14, and seven-year-old Bing, from her previous relationships. The actress and Danny, who have been dating for a little over a year, shocked everyone when they announced the news in April.

Kate and her baby bump remained active ahead of her delivery. The Almost Famous actress put her bump on display while she and Danny watched her son Bing play soccer in Malibu. The same week, the 39-year-old also dressed her growing bump in floral attire and wore a dazzling flower crown during her baby shower.

“Grateful for these beauties throwing me the sweetest celebration for baby girl yesterday,” she wrote in a post. Following the shower, Kate was ready to meet her little girl, as she took to Instagram to joke about finding remedies for inducing labor in Reese Witherspoon’s latest book.

The actress named her baby Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa Photo: Instagram/@katehudson

“Listen, just bring the whiskey, I don’t need the teacup,” she quipped. “I figure a little shot of whiskey could put me into early labor. I’m looking for the chapter right now. How do Southern girls get labor going?” Kate kept everything under control as she made her final television appearance on the Ellen Show with her mother Goldie Hawn on September 24. While appearing on the show to promote their joint Fabletics line, the Marshall actress joked that her water “could go any minute.” Telling the host, “Let’s just say you’ve never had anyone this pregnant on your show before.”