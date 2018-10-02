Over two months after Demi Lovato’s near-fatal overdose, her younger sister Madison De La Garza is opening up on how the superstar is faring in rehab. While appearing on Millennial Hollywood with Dakota T. Jones, the 16-year-old revealed: “Demi’s doing… she’s doing really well. She’s working really hard on her sobriety”. The actress, who is best recognized for playing Eva Longoria’s daughter on Desperate Housewives, also spoke candidly about the way she and her family have been dealing with this tough time, saying that it really has been “a lot” for them.

“We’re all so incredibly proud of her…” Madison said. “It’s been crazy for our family. It’s been a lot… but we’ve been through a lot together and every single time, I mean if you read my mom’s book you would know… Every time we go through something, we always come out on the other side a hundred times stronger than before.”

Despite all the heartache, they seem to be remaining positive as a family unit. “And so we’ve just been, um, we’ve been so thankful for everything,” she continued to say during the interview. “For the little things.” This attitude was also apparent when Madison first broke her silence about her big sister’s overdose in an emotional social media tribute.

Maddie primarily publicly addressed Demi’s incident on her August 20th birthday. "Today could have been one of the worst days of my life, but instead I get to spend it thanking God, the incredible doctors, Demi's team, and everyone across the world who offered their support — without all of these people I wouldn't have my big sister anymore," she wrote in a touching post on Instagram.

"I've been thinking about how I wish that everyone could see the silly little things that she does, like how her nostrils move when she says certain words and when she brushes her hair behind my ear when I'm trying to sleep, because those are the things I'm thankful for today," Madison wrote. "They seem so small, but those little things make up my sister — not a singer, not a celebrity, and definitely not what she's been described as in the media — she's a daughter, a friend, and my big sister… and I am so, so thankful that I can tell her happy birthday."

Law enforcement sources say that the 25-year-old former Disney star was treated with Narcan – an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses, inside of her Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday, July 24. She was then rushed to an L.A. hospital, just before noon, where she remained “stable”. She is currently seeking treatment.