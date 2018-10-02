Beauty blogger Dani Rios teamed up with HOLA! USA to reveal her favorite Most Diverse winners in our Best in Beauty Awards 2018. "I love when beauty brands think about diversity because not every skin color is the same, not every skin type is the same," she tells HOLA! USA. Living in Dallas, Texas, the @LittleMixico influencer knows a thing or two about the heat and humidity so she was drawn to the Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator. "When I was younger, I used to have really oily skin so thinking of moisturizer was never on my agenda," she says. "But now that I've grown up, my skin has tended to be a little more on the dry side so this Clinique hydrator is perfect."

Watch the video above to see why she also chose Aveda Invati Advanced Exfoliating Shampoo and Lancôme's Monsieur Big Mascara.

