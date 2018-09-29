Loading the player...

Gisele Bündchen opens up about contemplating suicide – and how she recovered

Highly-acclaimed supermodel Gisele Bündchen has opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts in her new memoir Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. While at the height of her career, the 38-year-old Brazilian beauty contemplated taking her own life due to severe anxiety and inescapable panic attacks, which first infested her mind while on a turbulant plane ride. After revealing the personal battle, the mom-of-two made sure to detail how she was able to totally turn her life around and overcome her fears.

Watch Gisele's brave journey in the video above!

