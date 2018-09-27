Beauty and lifestyle vlogger Doralys Britto constantly brings her 263k followers the best in beauty as soon as items hit the shelves or new trends arise. The Los Angeles resident, who is originally from the Dominican Republic, is joining the conversation of how the beauty industry is changing for the better and embracing women of all shapes, sizes and colors. "It makes me happy to know the beauty industry is welcoming diversity and pushing Latina power," she tells HOLA! USA.

The former television host teamed up with us to reveal some of our Most Diverse winners in our Best in Beauty Awards 2018. To beat the heat and dry weather in L.A., she loves the DevaCurl Deep Sea Repair Mask. For a photo finish look that completely erases pores, her go to is Smashbox Primer and Tresemme Invisible Hold hair spray allows her hair to look "dramatic and big all day but doesn't leave it hard." Watch the video above for the other reasons as to why these products are winners in her and our books.

Pick up the October issue of HOLA! USA on newsstands now or subscribe here for the rest of the Most Diverse products as well as the full Best in Beauty winners.