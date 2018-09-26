Jennifer Lopez is showing off her latest fitness progress. The 49-year-old singer took to her Instagram to flex her guns for the camera and give fans a look at what happens when you put in hard work. “Feeling like superwoman after show tonight,” she wrote. “When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot…but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it…I will work out and be in the best shape of my life.”

Jennifer Lopez flaunted her body in latest picture Photo: Instagram/@jlo

Next to the post, the Dinero singer wore a red bodysuit and showcased her toned arms and back for the camera. “There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could…but here we are with only 3 shows left!!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo #we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo #makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem.”

The triple threat is in the process of wrapping up her All I Have residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Over the weekend, Jennifer had the support of a few famous faces as she took the stage. The Amor Amor Amor singer’s famous fans included Selena Gomez, Becky G, Sofia Vergara and Jessica Alba.

Jennifer’s insane body is no surprise. The Jenny from the Block singer has always taken to her Instagram to gives fans a look at her intense workouts. The mom-of-two doesn’t just promote fitness but the idea that you can look amazing while you sweat it out. In a post from July, Jennifer hit the gym with her trainer and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and showed off her figure in a pair of Niyama Sol leggings.

The triple threat has no problem showing off her curves in gym selfies Photo: Instagram/@jlo

Earlier this year, Jennifer got candid about her views on body image and what it means to be an inspiration for other people. “So many people have come up to me over the years—famous people, people I meet on the street, fans, everybody—and they say that very thing: 'Thank you so much. I have the same type of body. I used to think I was fat, but now I feel beautiful,'” she told InStyle magazine. "My generation was very much focused on size 0 models. It was just so unattainable for most normal people, including me. My mom and my grandmother were the ones who drilled into me, “This is how we are, and this is what’s beautiful.” My dad loved my mom’s body—all the men in our family loved the women’s bodies.”

She continued: “Being curvy or not being 6 feet tall was never a bad thing; it was actually something that was celebrated. And so, later on, when I brought that in front of the world, I wasn’t really trying to send a message. I was just being myself.” When it comes to her secret for aging backwards, it’s simple, working out. "I like to work out in the morning. It loosens me up, gets me ready for the day, and keeps me strong," she shared. "I’m convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy. I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you’re better able to take care of those you love."