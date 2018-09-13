Meghan Markle doesn’t need a glam squad. The Duchess of Sussex’s good friend and the man responsible for her wedding day makeup Daniel Martin shared that the 37-year-old handles that by herself. “She’s not fussy,” Daniel told People. “She’s just trying to get out the door.” The makeup artist, who worked with Meghan during her time on the USA series Suits noted the subtle changes she has made to her beauty routine since becoming a royal. “She likes a stronger eye, her brow is a lot more defined now,” the Dior Beauty brand ambassador shared.

"But it’s still her. If anything, she’s going to experiment with different tones and now that she’s more tan she’ll use warmer colors.” He continued: “But she doesn’t stray too far from her technique, she’s very formulaic with her routine.” Prince Harry’s wife is said to be a fan of mixing both high and low-end beauty products to her routine. Meghan is also known for keeping her glam minimum – going for looks that give her a natural glow and show off her freckles.

Although the fall months are on the horizon and bold tones on the face and lips are a staple look, the Duchess will never commit to a bold lip. “The one time she did a red lip, she just didn’t feel comfortable in it,” Daniel shared. “She likes to talk and she’s not a fussy person, so she doesn’t want to have to worry about anything.”