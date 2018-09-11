Olivia Newton-John is currently managing stage four breast cancer, her third diagnosis in three decades. During a lengthy interview with Australia’s TV show Sunday Night, the 69-year-old talent opened up about her battle and touched on the private detail she chose to reveal in her upcoming memoir Don’t Stop Believin’. It turns out cancer had returned before her most recent and publicized diagnosis in 2017. Following a minor car accident in 2013, the actress found a lump on her right shoulder. At first she chalked it up to bruising from the traffic incident, but further tests confirmed that it was something else.

Olivia Newton-John opened up about battling cancer Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

It seems the accident may have been a blessing in disguise, because it prompted Olivia to get the lump tested. Doctors were then able to confirm it was cancer yet again. The mom-of-one opted to keep the news close to herself at the time. “I thought, ‘It’s my life,’ and I just decided to keep it to myself.”

Most recently, Olivia revealed that her stage four breast cancer has spread to her spine. She has been treating it naturally with wellness therapies like marijuana, although there was some radiation involved as well. "I’m one of millions in this fight — I shouldn’t say fight — in this journey," Newton-John said during the discussion. “A lot of people see it as a fight, and wherever you choose to see it, that’s your prerogative. I see it as part of my mission.”

"I believe I will win over it and that's my goal,” she said, referencing the strong support she has from her loved ones like husband since 2008 John Easterling. “My husband's always there, and he's always there to support me.” Luckily, the celebrated entertainer, who was catapulted to fame for her hopelessly unforgettable turn as Sandy in Grease, also maintains her acclaimed passion to keep her blissful. “Singing is my happy place,” she said. “To me that’s my soul. I love to sing.”