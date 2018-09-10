James Van Der Beek is getting candid about his family’s heartbreak. The Pose actor took to Instagram to open up about three miscarriages his wife suffered throughout their marriage. The 41-year-old revealed that he and his wife Kimberly have dealt with the loss of the child as recently as before the birth of their newborn daughter. “From what I’ve learned, in all but the most obvious, extreme cases, it has nothing to do with anything the mother did or didn’t do,” he said in the caption. “So lets’ wipe all blame off the table before we even start.”

James Van Der Beek shared that his wife suffered three miscarriages Photo: Instagram/@vanderjames

James’ powerful statement came next to a picture of him and his wife, cuddled up to their newborn daughter Gwendolyn. In the post, the Dawson’s Creek alum got candid about the aftermath of the loss. “It will tear you open like nothing else. It’s painful and it’s heartbreaking on levels deeper than you may have ever experienced.”

MORE: Kate Hudson puts her baby bump on display in latest photo

He continued: “So don’t judge your grief or try to rationalize your way around it. Let it flow in the waves in which it comes, and allow it it’s rightful space. James and Kimberly, who have been married since 2010, are parents to five children, Olivia, seven, Joshua, six, Annabel, four, Emilia, two, and baby girl Gwendolyn, who was born on June 15.

James and Kimberly are parents to five children Photo: Instagram/@vanderkimberly

The actor ended his message with hope and positivity for parents who have been in the same situation. “Many couples become closer than ever before. Many parents realize a deeper desire for a child than ever before,” he wrote. “And many, many, many couples go on to have happy, healthy, beautiful babies afterwards (and often very quickly afterwards – you’ve been warned)."

GALLERY: CELEBRITIES AND ROYALS WHO HAVE WELCOME BABIES IN 2018

"I’ve heard some amazing metaphysical explanations for them, most centering around the idea that these little souls volunteer for this short journey for the benefit of the parents… but pleases share whatever may have given you peace or hope along the way…Along with a new word for this experience.”