While celebrity baby bump photos commonly cause quite the fanfare, Kate Hudson had onlookers chatting for an entirely different reason when she posted her latest one. In the final weeks of her pregnancy, the 39-year-old actress intended to share an Instagram update with fans on Thursday, September 6.

She looked absolutely amazing, letting her big bump peek out from underneath a zesty orange bikini and vibrantly-patterned kimono. The mother-of-two can be seen with her hair loose and makeup-free, showing off a natural, happy and healthy glow. However, despite her radiant appearance, it was something in the background of her stunning bathroom that truly pulled focus.

Kate Hudson's latest baby bump photo had a surprising detail Photo: Instagram/@katehudson

Users swiftly commented on the fact that the Fabletics founder had a stripper pole installed in her lavish lavatory. “Pole dancing in the bathroom???” one questioned, while another wrote: “How can you not love a bathroom with a stripper pole!” In truth, Kate has revealed this epic powder room accessory before, even flaunting her skills in videos on social media, chalking it up to a great workout.

Other admirers seemed to be obsessed with the design of Kate’s sprawling powder room in general. Her star friends agreed to, with famed stylist Rachel Zoe, writing: “My favorite bathroom”. Rita Wilson chimed in with support too, commenting that she “cannot wait” for the baby to come. In addition to more celebs, funny ladies Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler liked the post.

Kate is already a mom to 14-year-old Ryder Robinson, whose father is singer Chris Robinson, and 7-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy, who she welcomed into the world with her rock star ex-husband Matt Bellamy. This is Kate’s first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and it will also be her first daughter. She first broke pregnancy news on social media, writing: "It’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."