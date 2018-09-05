Pippa Middleton’s forthcoming child has a new playmate waiting! The socialite’s brother-in-law Spencer Matthews welcomed his first baby with wife Vogue Williams on Wednesday, September 5 at 3:55 a.m. Weighing in at nine pounds the bundle of joy arrived after his due date, but is currently doing well. The 30-year-old new dad exclusively announced the news to our sister magazine HELLO!, stating: "Our son arrived this morning and both mother and baby are doing well. I'm so proud of Vogue and we both feel truly blessed to welcome baby Matthews into the world. He's beautiful, just like his mother!"

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams welcomed a child together Photo: Instagram/@voguewilliams

Vogue, 32, excitedly took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of her newborn son with a sweet shot of his little feet. She accompanied the photo with the caption: "This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital... He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed".

The first-time mom has been very transparent about her pregnancy journey on social media, revealing that she was overdue and singing her Made in Chelsea star husband’s praises the weekend prior: "This boy [Spencer] has been amazing... overdue means a slightly grumpy wife who tends to fall asleep quite a few times a day! He's keeping me happy and being a great support... you're the best."

'We feel truly blessed' Photo: Instagram/@spencermatthews

Spencer and Vogue made their union official back in June before an intimate handful of family members, which included Spencer's brother James Matthews and, of course, his wife Pippa. The private ceremony was held on the banks of the picturesque loch on Spencer's family's 30,000-acre estate in Scotland. It was a simple outdoor ceremony that had been kept a closely-guarded secret.

While on U.K. talk show This Morning reality star Spencer said he feels “very blessed” that his and his brother’s children will be so close in age. “I think it will be great for the kids to kind of grow up together,” Spencer said. “We’re all looking forward.” Pippa’s baby will also be close in age to sister Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third son Prince Louis. No doubt it will be lovely for the high-profile children to grow up with cousins around their age.