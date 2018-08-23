Elizabeth Hurley isn’t afraid to show a little skin. The Royals actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday, August 22, to share a video of herself taking a swim in the pool – topless. “Attempting to swim off the calories #holiday #greece @elizabethhurleybeach,” she wrote next to the video. In the clip, the 53-year-old wears nothing but white bikini bottoms as she swims past the camera. Elizabeth briefly jumps out of the water, and quickly covers her chest before swimming off.

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her body in a new video from her vacation Photo: Instagram/@elizabethhurley

The actress is currently vacationing in Greece, where she has been showing off her fit figure in her own Elizabeth Hurley beachwear. Earlier this week, the Austin Powers actress shared a picture from her vacation, modeling her chic swimwear. “Sea Leopard @elizabethhurleybeach #comingsoon #privategg.” In the photo, the mother-of-one wears a low cut one-piece swimsuit. Elizabeth lets her hair flow and completes the look with a pair of shades.

Elizabeth has never been shy when it comes to showing off her toned body. In July, the British starlet celebrated bikini day with the perfect post. “#internationalbikiniday @elizabethurleybeach,” she captioned the picture smiling as she showed off her tone physique in a mint green bikini.

When it comes to looking amazing in her swimwear, the actress says there is no secret, just maintaining a healthy lifestyle. “We all know it’s not going to bed too late,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Not drinking too much alcohol. And eating lots of vegetables, so those sorts of things.”