Adele returns to Instagram

Adele returns to social media with heartbreaking message about her best friend

Adele has made her return to social media. The Hello songstress, who hasn’t posted on the social media platform since May, shared a post dedicated to her best friend and her six-month-old son. “This is my best friend. We have been friends for more of our lives than we haven’t,” the singer wrote next to a selfie of her smiling cheek to cheek with her BFF. “She had my beautiful godson 6 months ago and it was the biggest challenge of her life in more ways than one.”

adele-emotional-post Adele dedicated the post to her best friend Lauren Photo: Instagram/@adele 

The caption continued: “She has written the most intimate, witty, heartbreaking and articulate piece about her experience of becoming a new mum and being diagnosed with postpartum psychosis. Mamas talk about how you’re feeling because in some cases it could save yours or someone else’s life x Link in my bio to Laura’s story.” Lauren shared her story about her Postpartum Psychosis on the Mother of all List blog. “I didn’t not ‘have a breakdown’ or ‘struggle’ with motherhood- I didn’t freak out because of a few sleepless nights and dirty nappies and ‘couldn’t cope,’ she wrote in her post.

GALLERY: CELEBRITY MOMS WHO UNAPOLOGETICALLY BREASTFEED THIER BABIES

“I’ve nannied kids before I know how to take care of a baby…I wasn’t deluded in thinking this mothering business was a doddle.” After sharing her heartbreaking story, Lauren thanked her “one and only spirit sister Adele.” In a candid interview with Vanity Fair, Adele, who shares her five-year-old son Angelo with husband Simon Koecki, opened up about her experience with Postpartum Depression.

adele-royal-wedding Adele's last Instagram post was in celebration of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Photo: Instagram/@adele 

“My knowledge of postpartum—or post-natal, as we call it in England—is that you don’t want to be with your child; you’re worried you might hurt your child; you’re worried you weren’t doing a good job,” she said in 2016. “But I was obsessed with my child. I felt very inadequate; I felt like I’d made the worst decision of my life . . . . It can come in many different forms.”

More about

Log in to comment
Read more
back to

Health & Beauty