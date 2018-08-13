Adele has made her return to social media. The Hello songstress, who hasn’t posted on the social media platform since May, shared a post dedicated to her best friend and her six-month-old son. “This is my best friend. We have been friends for more of our lives than we haven’t,” the singer wrote next to a selfie of her smiling cheek to cheek with her BFF. “She had my beautiful godson 6 months ago and it was the biggest challenge of her life in more ways than one.”

Adele dedicated the post to her best friend Lauren Photo: Instagram/@adele

The caption continued: “She has written the most intimate, witty, heartbreaking and articulate piece about her experience of becoming a new mum and being diagnosed with postpartum psychosis. Mamas talk about how you’re feeling because in some cases it could save yours or someone else’s life x Link in my bio to Laura’s story.” Lauren shared her story about her Postpartum Psychosis on the Mother of all List blog. “I didn’t not ‘have a breakdown’ or ‘struggle’ with motherhood- I didn’t freak out because of a few sleepless nights and dirty nappies and ‘couldn’t cope,’ she wrote in her post.

“I’ve nannied kids before I know how to take care of a baby…I wasn’t deluded in thinking this mothering business was a doddle.” After sharing her heartbreaking story, Lauren thanked her “one and only spirit sister Adele.” In a candid interview with Vanity Fair, Adele, who shares her five-year-old son Angelo with husband Simon Koecki, opened up about her experience with Postpartum Depression.

Adele's last Instagram post was in celebration of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Photo: Instagram/@adele

“My knowledge of postpartum—or post-natal, as we call it in England—is that you don’t want to be with your child; you’re worried you might hurt your child; you’re worried you weren’t doing a good job,” she said in 2016. “But I was obsessed with my child. I felt very inadequate; I felt like I’d made the worst decision of my life . . . . It can come in many different forms.”