Demi Lovato spoke out for the first time following a 12-day hospitalization for her relapse and overdose. The 25-year-old entertainer opened up to the world in a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, August 5, touching on her next steps. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote in her recent public note. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

Demi Lovato has been staying in Cedars – Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” the Tell Me You Love Me singer continued to write. She then went on to express thanks for the outpouring of support she’s received. “To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

“I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time,” she added. “Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.” Demi has also gotten a mass of encouragement from the celebrity world, with friends like Jennifer Lopez, Khloé Kardashian, Christina Perry and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, commenting on her recent post.

“Oh baby,” J.Lo wrote, “sending you love ❤" Louis Fonsi, who dedicated his own Instagram post to the Sorry Not Sorry crooner, commented: “Much amor Demi. We love you”. Meanwhile, Camila Cabello simply left a bunch of heart emojis for her friend.

Demi shared a heartfelt note with the world to her Instagram Photo: Getty Images

New mom Khloé Kardashian reminded Demi of her power, commenting: “You are a warrior!! Focus on you and know that everyone is [rooting] for you. You are so very loved!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤". The Rock also kindly commented on her post, saying: "You will come out on the other side. Stay strong D ❤."

Demi ended her candid letter with a glimpse at what her path to healing looks like. “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.” Along with a heart emoji, she signed off by urging that she won't give up: “I will keep fighting.”