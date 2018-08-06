Almost a year later, Beyoncé is opening up for the first time about giving birth to her twins Rumi and Sir Carter and the enlightening journey to post-baby body acceptance that she's been on ever since. Throughout the pages of the coveted Vogue September issue the 36-year-old superstar candidly reveals distressing details from the day she gave birth – sharing that it certainly did not go as planned. “I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir,” she wrote in the magazine. “I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section.”

Beyoncé with twins Rumi and Sir Photo: Instagram/@beyonce

Toxemia, also known as pre-eclampsia, is a fairly rare pregnancy condition that causes high blood pressure and swelling, and can lead to more serious issues. It is more common amongst women carrying twins. Celebrity aficionados may recall that Kim Kardashian West was plagued with it during her pregnancy with daughter North. Beyoncé recalled that she spent “many weeks” in the NICU.

The beloved entertainer was especially grateful to have her love JAY-Z by her side through all of the obstacles. “My husband was a soldier and such a strong support system for me,” she continued to write. “I am proud to have been a witness to his strength and evolution as a man, a best friend, and a father.”

Now, with perspective on the lifechanging experience, Beyoncé feels more linked to other moms out there who have gone through similar situations. “I was in survival mode and did not grasp it all until months later. Today I have a connection to any parent who has been through such an experience.” She elaborated: “After the C-section, my core felt different. It had been major surgery. Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery.”

All of it has taught the mom-of-three to be kinder to herself and accept her post-pregnancy body. “During my recovery, I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier," she said, openly. “I accepted what my body wanted to be. After six months, I started preparing for Coachella. I became vegan temporarily, gave up coffee, alcohol, and all fruit drinks. But I was patient with myself and enjoyed my fuller curves. My kids and husband did, too.”

In contrast from her first pregnancy with her daughter Blue Ivy, Beyoncé says she doesn’t find herself hurrying to get her old shape back. “I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it,” she said. “I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.”

The September 2018 issue of Vogue will hit newsstands in NYC and L.A. on August 14, and nationwide on August 21.