The dog days of summer are officially here – in Hollywood that is. Eva Longoria made a glamorous return back to work on Saturday, August 5, as she promoted her upcoming film Dog Days at the dazzling Four Seasons Hotel in L.A. The 43-year-old star looked absolutely stunning while speaking with media outlets alongside her fellow co-stars Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, Adam Pally and Tone Bell, as well as the movie’s director Ken Marino. Rocking that new-mom glow, Eva donned a form-fitting black dress and had expert guidance from her trusted glam squad.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Eva Lonogoria and her Dog Days film family Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

“Beautiful working mom @evalongoria working it,” celebrity hairdresser Ken Paves, who also works with stars like Jennifer Lopez, wrote on Instagram along with a gorgeous picture of the actress voguing. He imbued Eva’s hair with sandy highlights, giving his client an Ombré look for her outing. Ken was also sure to give credit to his glam-partner-in-crime.

GALLERY: BABY SANTIAGO ENRIQUE BASTÓN'S CUTEST INSTAGRAM MOMENTS

VIEW GALLERY

Eva Longoria with her co-star Nina Dobrev Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

Elan Bongiorno is Eva’s chosen makeup artist, having even done up the beauty for our magazine covers in the past. On this special occasion she kept Eva’s makeup warm, painting her on a smoky eyed-look (which she called “Elan eyes”) and chic light lipstick. “The always radiant @evalongoria,” she proudly wrote on her own Instagram.

VIEW GALLERY

Eva looked glamorous at her first star-studded event back Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

Eva shared a series of delightful highlights from the press conference to her Instagram story, showing her seated at a table with her castmates, entertaining media questions. When asked how she became involved with the film, she joked: “Well, I called him and was like if you don’t put me in this movie, I will tweet those photos.” As the room filled with laughter, Eva was clearly in her element, hitting the joke home: “So I blackmailed him. He had to put me in the movie.”

RELATED: Eva Longoria filmed 'Dog Days' while pregnant with her first baby

Getting more serious, Eva admitted: “It’s so great to have an actor-director, because they speak your language.” She went on to say that Ken is her “kind of funny.” Little Santiago’s mom seemed refreshed at the event, most likely because she was off the heels of an undisclosed summer beach vacation with friends and family. Dog Days hits theaters on August 8.