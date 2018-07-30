Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are having a major mom moment with their new hairstyles! The Keeping up with the Kardashians stars each said goodbye to their long tresses, and hello to sleek new bobs. Khloé, 34, showcased her new look via Instagram, during their grandmother’s birthday outing.

The Good American founder, who welcomed her daughter True in April, added her own blonde twist to the style. Kim, 37, who is mother to North, Saint and Chicago, kept her look classic and true to her style. Watch the video above to see more Kim and Khloé's hot mom hairstyles.