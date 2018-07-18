Even supermodels can make beauty mistakes! Joan Smalls, who stars in the Netflix romcom Set it Up, has revealed she learned the hard way that there are some things that look great on the runway but aren't the best look to rock in real life! The Puerto Rican model, a favorite of brands like Victoria's Secret, Givenchy, Moschino and Estée Lauder, says she has no problem adopting the latest beauty trends but has drawn the line at bleaching her eyebrows. "One time during fashion week, they bleached my brows," she told Byrdie.co.uk. "It looked cool on the runway because of the lighting. I had to go to a red carpet shortly after. I saw the photo afterward, and it literally looked like I had no facial expressions – it was crazy!"

The supermodel and Set it Up star once took the bleached eyebrow look from the runway to the red carpet – and now regrets it Photo: Getty Images

Her role as the face of Estée Lauder means she has to be especially careful with her skin, so the top beauty tips she shared in the interview also gave us a good lesson on looking your best. Joan always washes her face with a cleanser formulated with salicylic acid, uses face masks regularly and even makes her own moisturizer that does double duty on her face and hair. "I do a mix of castor oil, coconut oil, lavender oil, and put it on a brush and apply it to my eyelashes and my hair edges for extra moisture. Since I'm constantly putting so much makeup on my face, I try to do this every day," she said.

Joan was named as a global brand ambassador for Estée Lauder in 2011, becoming the first Latina to be signed for a worldwide campaign for the cosmetics giant. The supermodel is a big fan of the brand's Double Wear Brush-On Glow BB Highlighter and Sumptuous Extreme Waterproof Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara. "My holy-grail beauty product is mascara," she added. "Putting on tons of mascara curls your lashes and it always brightens your eyes and makes you look awake."