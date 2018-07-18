Blonde for the summer! Demi Lovato has switched up her look. On Tuesday, July 17, the Sorry Not Sorry singer teased new hair via Instagram. Demi revealed her long blonde tresses in a photo posted on her stories. In the picture, the 25-year-old plays coy, snapping her face from the nose down. The singer’s new honey blonde tresses fall slightly past her shoulders and are curled in loose waves. Demi pairs her new do’ with her go-to gold hoop earrings and a blush pink lip.

VIEW GALLERY Demi debuted her long blonde hair Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato

The look was achieved by Demi’s longtime hairstylist, Amber Maynard of Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles, who achieved the color using Joico’s LumiShine and Joico’s Blonde Life hair products. Amber, who has been working with Demi for the last seven years, opened up about her desire to make the drastic change.

"Demi’s had dark hair for a long time, we thought what better way to switch it up than to go lighter and add extensions for length,” she told Allure magazine. “It was such a pretty yet also soft shade and we haven’t done blonde like this before on Demi.” Adding that Demi is, “always open [to] change and willing to take risks.” Since the start of her career, Demi has played with various looks.

VIEW GALLERY The Tell Me You Love Me singer usually rocks long or short dark brown hair Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato

The Tell Me You Love Me singer has had fun with bright pink and purple highlights. Demi has also rocked bangs with long hair or a short bob. As of late, the Confident singer has kept her locs dark, only making changes with the length. Demi’s change comes a month after she revealed that she relapsed with her sobriety after six years.

In her latest single entitled Sober, she sings about her mistake. "Momma, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore," she sings. “And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor/ To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before/ I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."