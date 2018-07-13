Drew Barrymore spent her day off with one of her best friends. The Santa Clarita Diet star and her gal pal Cameron Diaz showed off their youthful glow in a new selfie. “#nomakeup #nofilter #oldschoolsisters #playdate #dayoff #Friday #SUNSCREENALWAYS,” the 43-year-old captioned the picture shared on her Instagram on Friday, July 13. In the photo the Charlie’s Angels actresses snuggled close as Cameron took the photo. The photo comes one year after Drew shared a similar selfie featuring her co-star.

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz shared a makeup-free selfie Photo: Instagram/@drewbarrymore

Last year, the beauty guru posted a selfie featuring the 45-year-old with an inspiring message for women. “#beautyjunkieweek#sisters. getting out of your house with your girlfriend. And being a whole person, with your sister. Remember to spend a moment with the ones you love in your busy life,” she captioned the picture. “She has made me feel beyond beautiful. Always has. Always will. #thankgodforyourfriends. They rejuvenate and confirm everything.”

Drew and Cameron have been friends since starring in Charlie's Angels Photo: Instagram/@drewbarrymore

Drew, who has been friends with Cameron since they starred in the Charlie’s Angels franchise 18 years ago, opened up about the bond she shares with her bestie – who has been her support through major life events. “If you are in scary prison in the middle of nowhere, call Cameron. She’ll get you out. If you’re looking for the best dinner-cooking partner and watching-TV-on-the-couch friend, call her," she shared with Good Housekeeping in 2016. "If someone is in a medical situation, call her! She’s the most loyal, fierce, fun, cozy friend. We have incredible honesty with each other, and we work hard on our lives and our friendship. My girlfriends are my first family, and they know that I would lie down and die for them. My love for them is unbreakable.”