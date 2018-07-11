The Bardi baby has arrived! Cardi B gave birth to her and husband Offset’s first child, a daughter, on Tuesday, July 10. The 25-year-old rapper announced the news one day later on Instagram, along with her newborn's unique name. Alongside a nude pregnancy portrait of herself showing off her baby bump, while surrounded by flowers— à la Beyoncé — the new mom simply wrote, “Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18.”

Cardi gave birth to her daughter on July 10 Photo: Instagram

The Bodak Yellow performer confirmed that she was expecting her first child earlier this year. Back in April, the rapper admitted that Offset came up with their baby’s moniker. “My dude named the baby,” she said during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I really like the name.”

Last month, it was revealed that Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot back in September — prior to his public proposal. Confirming the news, she later wrote on social media: “There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married."

The rappers secretly tied the knot in 2017 Photo: Getty Images

In June, Cardi and Offset opened up to Rolling Stone about their relationship. "We really love each other. She's real. I wanted real. I also wanted successful,” the Migos member said. "My mama was the man of my household," he added. "Guys, fellas! You'll lose your wife trying to stop them from being the best they can."