Camila Cabello is getting into the makeup game! The 21-year-old is joining forces with L'Oréal Paris for her first major collaboration. Havana is set to drop on Ulta's website this month and globally in August. The range will feature products for the face, lips and eyes including bronzer, liquid brow, lip dew and an eyeshadow palette.

Not only is the collection an homage to her home country, it is “influenced by Camila’s fierce determination and her signature passion that embodies her everyday approach to makeup.” Watch the video above find out more about the line.