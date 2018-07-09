Kylie Jenner has made a change to her appearance. On Sunday, July 8, the makeup mogul revealed that she no longer has lip fillers. The 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the news after a fan questioned her new appearance on Instagram. “She looks like the old Kylie here idk why,” the fan wrote under Kylie’s picture featuring her and best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. “I got rid of all my filler,” the new mom responded with a set of flushed emojis and a smiley face. In the set of photos, the mother-of-one showed off her new pout.

In one pic, Kylie and Stassi strike a fierce pose. In another Kylie puckers up for the camera. The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s lips were the topic of conversation on more than one occasion over the weekend. During a YouTube Q&A with her best friend Jordyn Woods, she shared that her daughter Stormi was naturally blessed with perfect lips. “The one thing I was insecure about she has,” she said in response to a fan who asked which features she and Stormi share. “She has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She didn’t get those from me. I thank her dad for those.”

Kylie publicly shared that she added temporary fillers for the first time in 2015. In 2017, Kris Jenner's youngest daughter opened up on her reality series Life with Kylie about her decision to get enhancements after a boy assumed she was a bad kisser because of her “small lips.” In May, Kylie shared that she won’t be pursuing anymore cosmetic procedures. “I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that’s what you want to do,” she said inside of the Evening Standard magazine. “Right now I probably wouldn’t do anything actually.”