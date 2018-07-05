Nicole Kidman knows the importance of protecting her skin. The actress, who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and is "passionate about sun safety," has teamed up with Neutrogena’s “Every Day is a Sunday” campaign, which stresses the importance of applying sunscreen every day to protect skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. “I’m passionate about it because for a lot of my childhood I couldn’t be as outdoorsy or sporty as I would have liked,” the mom-of-two told People magazine. “Raising two little girls [Sunday and Faith], I want them to be active, yet I want to be a responsible mother and protect their skin.”

The 51-year-old is a fan of the brand’s Sheer Zinc formula. Nicole, who has been a Neutrogena brand ambassador since 2017, noted, “For me, growing up sunscreens had not been revolutionized in the sense that you wore thick white zinc cream to protect yourself. But now there’s sheer zinc that’s not sticky when you put it on. Now that there are products that let you do the things you want to do, anything is possible.”