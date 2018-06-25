Brigitte Nielsen gave birth to her and husband Mattia Dessí’s first child together on June 22. “We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives,” the parents told People magazine. “It’s been a long road and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love.” The 54-year-old supermodel gave birth to her fifth child – and first daughter – Frida in Los Angeles. The baby girl weighed 5lbs and 9oz. Brigitte, who married Mattia in 2006, shocked the world when she announced her pregnancy in late May. “Family getting larger [red heart emoji] #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump.”

Brigitte welcomed her fifth child and first girl on June 22 Photo: @Instagram/@realbrigittenielsen

In the Instagram announcement, the Beverly Hills Cop II actress wore a form-fitting white dress that debuted her pregnancy. The Danish actress showed off her bump earlier this month alongside her beloved dog. “Find what makes you happy and fight for it #love #family,” she wrote next to the picture.

In another post, Brigitte’s husband cradled her bump as they posed for a selfie. “You’ll be a great papa. Ti amo #fathersday #daddy #love #family.” Frida, who is Mattia’s first child, joins her older brothers, Julian Winding, 34, Killian Gastineau, 28, Douglas Meyer, 25, and Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, from Brigitte’s previous relationships.

The supermodel announced her pregnancy in May Photo: Instagram/@realbrigittenielsen

In 2011, the Rocky IV actress opened up about her hesitation to expand her family because of her age. “I would love to because all the things I have learned. It would be like starting all over again,” she told The Guardian. “But am I too old? I’m young at heart and I would be different this time ‘round.” She continued: “Mattia and I have discussed it, but I don’t know how likely it is. And to interfere with things just because I feel as if I could give more to a child than I did when I was 20, is that too selfish? I don’t know.”