One doting husband picked up a new skill to help his wife of 56 years. After Mona Manahan, 82, became unable to apply makeup due to her deteriorating eyesight, her husband Des Manahan, 83, stepped up to the plate and decided to take lessons so he could apply it for her, himself. The sweet gesture first began last October at a department store in Ireland, where Mona was getting a beauty tutorial from makeup artist Rosie O’Driscoll. Des observed and teased that he could do a better job.

“I started messing with her and I said, ‘Look, you’ve got it crooked there, you did this wrong,’ joking her,” he told TODAY Style. “And then she just handed me the brushes and said, ‘Well, you do it.’ So I started to do a little bit with it.” Rosie told BBC Breakfast, “If you just see the way he holds the brushes, he’s a natural. He’s a natural.”

After their initial encounter, Des came back to Rosie to learn more. “He got lesson after lesson after lesson, and loved every minute of it,” she told TODAY Style. “I think he prefers me to take a step back now and let him off, let him do whatever he wants to do.” Des also learned how to apply blush and lipstick. He said, “We definitely don’t go for any kind of heavy makeup of any kind,” adding that when it comes to makeup, “Less is more.”

The budding beauty guru has since met Kim Kardashian's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Mario invited the pair to a master class in London earlier this year. Sharing a picture with the couple, the celebrity makeup artist wrote, "A few months ago I heard the story of Des & Mona, a couple from Ireland. Mona began losing her eyesight and her husband Des began taking makeup lessons at Benefit Ireland with @rosieodriscoll74 so he could learn to apply her makeup for her [heart emojis] I called my manager and told her i wanted to invite Des, Mona and Rosie to #TheMasterClass and we had to make it happen. Big thanks to @benefit_ire for helping me to make this possible. My heart felt so full seeing them there in front of me. My highlight of #TheMasterClass London and of the year [heart emojis] #TrueLove #benefitireland."