Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s children are reaching hilarious milestones. The mom-of-four shared the candid moment via her Instagram stories a post featuring her and Alec’s one-year-old son Leo. The healthy mama admitted that after she made her children ice cream – made out of bananas, coconut water and kale – her four-year-old daughter Carmen shocked her by catching on to the ingredients. “I told someone that it had k-a-l-e in it.,” she captioned the photo of Leo eating the sweet treat. “Carmen said: ‘That spells kale, mama!’"

Hilaria Baldwin shared a hilarious parenting story Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

"I don’t know whether to be so proud of her for being so smart or depressed because now I can’t spell things in front of her anymore.” The 34-year-old added: “They still ate it though.” Hilaria has had her hands full. On May 17, the yoga instructor, who is also mother to two-year-old Rafael, welcomed her fourth child, a little boy named Romeo. Ahead of the birth of their son, the fitness instructor shared how she tricks her kids into eating their daily dose of fruits and veggies.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's four-year-old daughter Carmen has reached a new milestone Photo Getty Images

“I’ll make muffins, but they’re actually like a whole grain mix and lots of vegetables,” she told HOLA! USA. "I’ll make a smoothie as the liquid and bake them in muffin tins, so they look like muffins, but it’s essentially like whole grains, fruits and vegetables and [he] thinks that he’s eating muffins!” The Baldwinitos don’t just maintain their healthily lifestyle in the kitchen.

Hilaria and Alec welcomed their fourth child on May 17 Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

On Thursday, Hilaria and her family took a morning stroll to the park in New York City. The proud mom shared a picture of her 60-year-old husband – who couldn’t seem to keep up with the rest of the clan during the outing. "He got mad at me that I was walking so far in front of him and went up the stairs in the park, without waiting for him," she captioned the picture. “So, I turned around and made him stop to take this picture. I think it was worth it.”