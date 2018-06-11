To the world, it looks like Jennifer Lopez hasn’t aged a day since her career took off in the '90s. But the singer admits, “It’s happening.” The 48-year-old will soon share her secrets to staying youthful with everyone. “You know what, I’ve been working on a little secret package thing that I’m going to be releasing in the next year,” the Jenny from the Block singer shared with Good Morning America on June 11. “Just for your skin and things.” This will be the artist's second beauty project as she recently collaborated with Inglot to release a 70-piece makeup line.

Jennifer Lopez will soon share her anti-aging secrets with the world Photo: Instagram/@jlo

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's trainer shares Spider-Man workout used to tone her body

For now, the L'oréal Paris spokesperson is letting us all in on her fitness routine. The El Anillo singer treated fans to a look at her intense pre-show workout on June 9. She worked up a sweat as she hit the cable machine before showing off her toned abs in her workout gear. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is necessary for herself and her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme. “Like every mom out there. You have to juggle the kids, and the working and the taking care of yourself,” she said. “It’s not an easy thing. But women are multi-taskers and we can do whatever we put our minds to. I believe that.”

J.Lo shared her pre-show workout routine with her fans Photo: Instagram/@jlo

MORE: Jennifer Lopez drips in diamonds in her Dinero music video

Jennifer recently celebrated her 100th show as part of her All I Have Las Vegas residency – and she’s not slowing down any time soon. “People motivate me,” she shared. “I get on Twitter and Instagram beforehand and they say ‘I saved for a year to see you. I can’t wait to come.’ We do it for the fans.”